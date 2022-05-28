Mona4Reall flaunts new Bentley

Mona4Reall flaunts new ride

Mona4Reall gets social media talking about new ride

Mona4Reall releases 'Blow'



Social media users question Mona4Reall’s source of income



Social media users have gone haywire after Mona4Reall shared a video of her new Bentley.



A post that was sighted on blogger, Nkononsa’s page captures Mona4reall dressed in a pink skirt and top circling around a black Bentley.



The socialite turned musician is again captured taking her new whip for a stroll on the streets of Osu where she displays the interior and logo on the wheel to indeed prove to her fans, that she was inside one of the world's most expensive and luxurious cars.



In some reactions shared by some social media users, they seem to question how the ‘Blow’ songstress makes her money in the current state of the economy.

Some of the comments read:



“So, this girls kraaaaa where Dem dey gets their money from,” a social media user asked while another added, “All these celebs are in Ghana and have never built a single gutter but some of them will come and blame the government.”



Another asserted, “The fuel this Car for a week can buy one hospital bed. I’m not saying Celebs are politicians or government. But trust me the stingiest person you can ever come across is someone called a Celeb…



“You guys make the money from the people and you can give something back to them ... Hajia Bintu, Hajia for real, Stonebwoy, Sark can among others come together and build the community bridge collapsing at Mangoase they are waiting for government… Some of you guys are doing and may God bless you all…”



