Mona4Reall's new body sparks body enhancement rumours from social media users

Although singer Mona4Reall has not admitted to undergoing body enhancement surgeries, fans say her recent appearance gives an indication of her undergoing that process.

On Friday evening, the socialite now a singer took to the stage to perform at the Coronation Concert of Confidence Haugen in the Volta Region where she displayed her talent.



A host of Ghanaian music stars including Eno Barony, Efya, D-Black, Kwaw Kese and Adina graced the event with Mona making headlines for her energetic performance and display of her curvy body.



Wearing a white bodysuit short that hugged her body, Mona consistently wiggled what social media users say " what her doctor gave her" amidst cheers from the wild crowd.



Mona's decision to showcase her body has attracted mixed reactions from fans. According to a section of the public, she might have overdone it as her butts appear way bigger than before.



Others also congratulated her for achieving an envious body.

