Mona4Reall sends a message to her doubters

Mona4Reall, like her album name ‘Here to stay,’ has sent out a message to people who thought she wasn't going to sail through the music industry with ease.



In an interview with Graphic Showbiz, the socialite-turned-artiste said life has taught her not to give up mainly because people thought she wasn't serious about music.



“If there is anything that this has taught me, it is not to give up, to keep going and when you have that attitude, the sky will only be your starting point.



“From the onset, people were unsure if I meant business or if it was going to be a one-off thing but I believe that with time, they have realized that I am in this for good,” she said.

According to her, she has put so much work into her talent and isn't leaving room for any kind of disappointment.



“The thing is that a lot of work has gone into my craft so failing is not an option, I am more focused than ever and I just started. Let me thank all the event organizers who saw my works and gave me opportunities to grace their stages, I am very very grateful.



“I feel like a part of the industry; as I said earlier, we are working, I am giving my fans what they want and we are winning. The goal for me is to win and contribute my quota to the music industry and I will say I am getting there,” she added.



Although new to the music scene, Mona4Reall won an award as ‘Emerging Woman of the Year’ at the 3Music Headquarters.



The artiste also received an award during a Women’s Brunch event held at the 3Music Headquarters ahead of the main event which will take place on March 26, 2022.