‘Money and God’ highlights ‘the root of all evil’

The series was inspired by book of Luke in the Bible

Written and directed by R. K. Baffoe, ‘Money and God’ accentuates the extent people go to make money at the expense of others.

Inspired by Luke 16.13 which reads: “No one can serve two masters. Either you will hate the one and love the other, or you will be devoted to the one and despise the other. You cannot serve both God and money”, the short film employs flashback and suspense to tell the story of how a young man, JJ, found himself wanting after giving out information to robbers.



The frame opens with JJ bleeding profusely after he was attacked by the robbers for demanding his share of the amount stolen from Benji's house.



He had interacted with Benji who was in need of an amount of money to supplement his savings in order to pay for the medical bills of his ailing daughter and found out that instead of saving with a bank, the amount was kept in the house.



In the course of the conversation, JJ was advised to seek first the Kingdom of God but he ignored counsel despite being told that failure to do so would result in weeping, wailing and gnashing of the teeth.



After a successful robbery, he was denied his share. He fell into the trap of the robbers and was attacked mercilessly.



Contemporary relevance

The incessant love for money continues to be a canker bedevilling the society as many damns all the consequences in their quest to make wealth. There have been a number of robbery cases in the country. Some victims have been left injured while others have lost their lives. In some instances, there have been suspicions that the acts were carried out following a tipoff from someone within.



Morals



The film is embedded with lessons, including who to trust and which information to divulge. Benji's decision to disclose he keeps his money under his bed instead of the bank exposed him to robbery.



Another lesson worth mentioning is being content with what you have instead of using foul means. The informant’s resolve to acquire wealth the wrong way, made him turn deaf ears to the piece of advice he had been given earlier. After he was attacked by the robbers he gave information to, he realized that every action comes with a prize.



