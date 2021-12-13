Money can’t buy love – Delay explains

Delay

Radio and Television personality Delay born Deloris Frimpong Manso insists money can never buy love.

According to her, love develops out of many things and money can never be an influencing factor.



Delay made this position of hers known when she tweeted “Money can’t buy love”.



Her position has, however, been challenged by many who think with money all things are possible on earth.



They believe money can buy love especially in the 21st Century where love is sold as a commodity.

Counsellor Luterodt on the other hand believes that women should not fall in love with poor men.



According to him, women should choose money and love will follow them but choosing love over money may make them poor all their lives.



