Money comes first before love - King Promise

King Promise 21.png Singer King Promise

Fri, 3 Jun 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

King Promise drops a controversial message

Why King Promise prioritizes money over love

Tweeps react to singer's tweet

Singer King Promise believes that money is the answer for everything reason why he is cashing out the paper instead of love at the moment.

The award-winning highlife and afrobeat singer in a straightforward tweet on June 2, noted that the alert that comes with money hitting one's bank account cannot be compared to anything in the world.

On every given day he will choose money over love, read his Tuesday's tweet "sika y3d3 sinn odo" translated as money is better than love.

According to his Twitter followers, his message is one of the best pieces of advice received from the superstar known for making timeless tunes.

Promise who hasn't disclosed his relationship status is currently unmarried and considered one of Ghana's successful musicians who has been making waves with his songs.

Check out the tweet below:

