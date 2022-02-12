Money from a man is sweeter than one you work for – Bobrisky

Nigerian socialite and cross-dresser, Bobrisky

Nigerian socialite and cross-dresser, Okuneye Idris Olarenwaju, popularly known as Bobrisky has disclosed the joy and pleasure in spending monies received from men.

The message of the LGBT advocate posted on her snap story comes in as a surprise and shock to many as well as a nod to the thoughts of others.



Bobrisky in the past has been known and spotted encouraging females to work hard and not depend on men and not trade their bodies with money.



However, some ladies and celebrities have made similar statements in one way or the other, either verbally or by their actions.

“Money a man gives you is sweeter than the one you work for with your own hands,” her post read.



Ladies are however advised to work and enjoy the fruits of their labour than to rely on men for favours.