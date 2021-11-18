Money is my second husband - Fella Makafui

Actress, Fella Makafui

Actress and entrepreneur, Precious Frimpong, popularly known as Fella Makafui, has said that money comes in second to her husband, Medikal.



According to Fella, she holds money dear to her heart and will go all out to secure the bag especially when someone tries to doublecross her.



"I don't joke with my money!! Money is my second husband !! I work hard like I no get head !! I sleep few hours everyday!! Anyone close to me will tell you



NOBODY can ever come between myself and money," the actress wrote in a post on Snapchat.

She added: "Don't ever think because of my status you will take my money and I will let go !! It's a different case when I dash you !! I'm a businesswoman..when you see me on a business field, I'm not Fella !! I'm Precious I! Don't get it twisted! Get me my money yooo before I go dirty una I! Thieves!"



The business owner has threatened to expose two unidentified women who have in their possession her hard-earned money. Fella Makafui noted that these women stole money from her and promises to deal with them.



Meanwhile, the 26-year-old actress during a recently held housewarming party said together with her husband, they owe over five properties in Ghana.



"I came to Accra with a 'Ghana Must Go' bag... the feeling is great but this is not the first time I am building or we are doing something like this. We have a lot of properties... more than five. This is a 4-bedroom, use used 5 months to erect this building. We promised our daughter Island that we were going to get her a house. This is for her, the reason why her name is in the pool. She is a year old," she said in an interview on Zionfelix TV.



