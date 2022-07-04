Bigger Brother Naija 2020 winner, Mercy Eke

Big Brother Naija star, Mercy Eke, is of the view that money is not happiness.

She hinted on the microblogging platform, Twitter that she currently hates this life she is living.



The BBNaija ‘Pepperdem’ winner wrote;



“Money is not happiness, I hate this life,” Mercy Eke wrote on the micro-blogging platform.



Her tweet has since brought about some reactions from fans;

@Iam_DaddyTom001 wrote, “But you played dirty to take BBN money.”



@kristea101, “She likes to dey cap okoto, played so dirty to get the winning prize and now money is not blah blah blah”.



@discoverymma, “Money is not the problem. It’s the way you are making your money after BBN that’s pricking your heart and making you unhappy deep down. Find God and Close your legs more sis. You will see that genuine peace and happiness will start to find you”.



@obialoruchendu, “Once you make at least $3000 a month, that’s around N1.2m a month. Most of your essential money problems will be solved. Next is finding happiness… Happiness comes from what you feed your mind What you read, listen to, watch, and the way you interpret events and self-worth”.