Money rituals do not exist - Criss Waddle

Ghanaian musician, Criss Waddle

A Cape Coast District Court remanded the Tufohene of Ekumfi Akwakrom, Nana Crack, and one other defendant, Christopher Ekow Quansah, in connection with the death of a nursing trainee at Mankessim in the Central Region. The suspects admitted that the nurse was killed for money rituals.

Criss Waddle, a musician and business mogul, reacted to a Facebook post made by TV3 Ghana in connection with the ongoing topic of the nurse's killing.



The musician explained that he was condemned by people for a previous comment he made when he went to a radio station to promote his album and was asked by the host to share his thoughts on a similar issue.



In his response, he noted that people relate his remark to his wealth and have concluded that he said it to disguise himself as a money ritualist.



"Reflections from early JUNE-2022 when we heard a father tried to kill his innocent daughter for blood money, I responded to the topic in my recent radio interview that the education and emphasis should be on the fact that money rituals don’t exist, many people said that I was saying that to cover my own blood money, ignorance once again. here we are in September with another life taken just because two grown-ups decided to kill her for money rituals, a lot of people have died just out of ignorance and illiteracy, this very death was preventable if they feared God or knew that money rituals is never a thing to fall for. Educating the public is key to preventing a lot of these deaths.



