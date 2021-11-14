Money rules today's gospel industry; no money, no success - Nyametiase

Gospel musician Kwame Nyametiase

Gospel musician Kwame Nyametiase has opined that without strong financial support, you cannot survive as a musician.

The musician said even if you are a talented musician and gifted, without money you will not be able to survive in the industry.



Appearing on the weekend morning show on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, he said without money, you can not go places as you wish to.



He said without money, people will not treat you with respect or give you the attention you deserve.



He noted that the promotion, marketing, and anything associated with the music is expensive, and not a child’s play.

Kwame Nyametiase said the issue of ‘payola’ is also another monster affecting the industry.



He said without support from people, it would be difficult for musicians to breakthrough.



According to him, despite these difficulties, gospel musicians should do their best and do the work of God as expected of them.