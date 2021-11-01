Monies made from my hit song ‘You Lied to Me’ was spent on my family – Becca

Ghanaian singer and songwriter, Becca

Multiple award-winning singer, Becca has disclosed that she spent a bigger portion of the money made from her first hit song, (You lied to me) on family members.

According to the musician, she took that decision because she wanted to make sure her family was very comfortable.



“Well, I bought a few things, for my family members. I barely spent a lot on myself. I was always about making sure people out there are okay”, Becca said in her interview monitored by MyNewsGH.com. Aside from that, the first thing I bought as a property was my car”, she adds.



It is no secret that Becca shot to fame after releasing 'You lied to me' which featured Kwabena Kwabena.

Following the release of that particular song in 2007, Becca shared stages with international artists including Usher, Beyonce among others.



In 2008, Becca also received several awards including 'music video of the year' and 'record of the year' at the VGMAs 2008.