More listenership important to me than accolades – King Promise

Wed, 27 Jul 2022 Source: angelonline.com.gh

Highlife and Afrobeats singer, King Promise, has stated that he appreciates his audiences listening to his songs more than accolades in his music career.

Speaking during an interview with Ohemaa Woyeje on Angel FM, the musician explained that the impact of his music on the lives of the listeners for which reason they enjoy the songs is fulfilling even if the songs do not win him any award.

“My fans’ enjoyment of my music is the most important aspect in the success of my music career. In that case, my music will be successful despite not winning any awards, since I serve a greater God and have a greater dream.”

He claimed that he does not take part in award programs, not for a lack of respect for the schemes or the people, but because occasionally things do not go as planned.

He added that he dislikes discussing the award schemes because of the distortions it would create in the system together with the antipathy it would generate.

The “oh yeah” hitmaker claimed that he deserved some of the awards that were given to him in Ghana and he occasionally feels cheated about them.

King Promise has been performing at events both locally and internationally.

He asserted that because he is now representing the country abroad, one cannot describe the top African Afrobeat musicians without mentioning his name.

