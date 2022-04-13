Morris Makafui readies for new single dubbed 'It is God'

Morris Makafui

The Contemporary gospel scenes in Ghana have over the few years experienced the springing forth of some vibrant young artistes.

These firebrand artistes are taking the contemporary gospel music in Ghana to a whole new level. They combine musicality with intense spirituality drawing in a whole new fan base that hitherto had nothing to do with gospel music.



Paramount amongst these vibrant new artistes is the man Morris Makafui, touted ‘Edzebubu Dude’.



Morris Makafui made an entrance unto the music scene few years ago with his hit single “Edzebubu’, thrilling gospel music enthusiasts with his style, vocal prowess, and his prolific songwriting ability.



The exhilarating motion picture to his tune “Edzebubu”, did not only thrill Ghanaian viewers but also made its way to international platforms across the globe.



Having churned out great gospel tunes like ‘Yahweh Most High', 'Blewu Blewu', and 'Akpe Loo", Morris Makafui is fast becoming the household name for gospel music in Ghana.

It was therefore not surprising when the multiple-award-winning artiste announced the release of his new single which is dubbed, "IT IS GOD".



Speaking on the inspiration for his new release "IT IS GOD", Morris Makafui says “It Is God" is inspired by his journey in life so far".



"As I sit and reflect on his love, guide, and protection of me and my family for the past years, even in the midst of this global pandemic (COVID), and how far the Lord has brought me through the storms, then he deserves some praise," he said



"It Is God", Is the kind of song that draws you close to God and put you into the music, and before you realise you will be singing along.



Watch out for this great song from Morris Makafui soon on all online stores.