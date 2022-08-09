0
Morris Makafui tells story behind 'It is God'

Tue, 9 Aug 2022 Source: Naacy Alltunezgh

Multiple award-winning Ghanaian gospel musician, Morris Makafui has opened up on why he recorded his hit single 'It is God'. According to him, the song is a reflection of his personal life.

Morris Makafui made this known on Saturday in an interview with Naacy on Bogoso-based radio station, Best Fm.

The onetime WMA Gospel song of the year winner speaking on how he got the inspiration to write the song said, "This song is specially dedicated to my father, the one through his healing this sound was fully birthed to be a song of testimony. And also, it’s dedicated to everyone whose anchor is in God and therefore should declare ‘It Is God”.

He also reckoned how God has been instrumental on his road to success and coiled the title of the song from his reflections.

“It Is God" was more of a reflection. I was reflecting on a few things that have happened in my life over these few years. I started from nothing to where God brought me and it was amazing,” he said.

He explained that he had to face obstacles in order to learn and come out prepared, adding that he is glad he did not give up along the way.

