Morris Makafui to minister at 'Feast of Worship' 2022

Morris Makafui

Award-winning Ghanaian Gospel musician, Morris Makafui has been billed to perform at this year's “Feast Of Worship” scheduled on Sunday, August 28, 2022, at the Assemblies Of God Praise & Worship Center (Central) inside Bogoso

Morris Makafui who has many hit songs like, 'Edzebubu', 'Yahweh Most High', 'Akpe Loo', 'It Is God', among others will perform alongside other gospel artistes such as Mis Olivia Tokpa, Joojo Eshun, Minister Elvis Bentil and many more



When ask about what people should expect at the event, he said, “One thing I can promise you is that this year’s Feast Of Worship will be unlike any event you have ever attended. It will be unforgettable. My team is preparing day and night,”



This year’s edition of the concert, which promises to be fun-packed with great doses of inspiring song ministrations, is under the theme: ‘The Spirit Manifestation".(1 Corinthians 12:7)

Feast Of Worship” is an annual mega gospel musical concert that aims to uplift people's faith and express gratitude through praise and worship and also bring patrons together to enhance their faith in the Lord.



The concert has over the years become one of the most revered Christian flooded events in the Western Region, bringing together acts in the music industry as well as staunch patrons of gospel music.



This free event is organised by Awesome Vox Crew