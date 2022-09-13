Most Ghanaian celebrities are living a fake life - Addi Self

Dancehall musician, Addi Self is the latest to call out celebrities for living a fake life just to impress people on social media.

According to him, artistes who love to flaunt their wealth, sometimes rent the items they showcase on the internet but turn to claim sole ownership.



Speaking in an interview with GhanaWeb's Paula Amma Broni on Talkertainment, he called on his colleagues to desist from throwing dust into the eyes of their fans who take inspiration from them.



"Most of them are living a fake life. I will say this with no apology. When you have it, you live with it but most of them flaunt it and next two days, you won't see them with it.



"You can see an artiste in a house bragging about owning it. In the next two years, he won't be in the same house. If it was yours, you could have lived in it for long. Some of them rent and lie to the people," he disclosed.



Also narrating how he hustle through the Zongos to stardom, Addi Self who is a former member of Shatta Wale's Millitant, recalled how he capitalized on his association with the popular Dancehall music to build his brand.

"We just have to keep it real because Addi Self believes in keeping it real because I came from nothing. Right from the Zongos trying to come up and do my own music until I met Shatta Movement on Facebook.



"They signed me to their label, we did 'Taking Over' and 'Thunder Fire', and I left Shatta Movement. It is just growth and I want us to keep everything real to the next generation. So that they know, venturing into music is not an easy task, you can do it when you are really focused," the 'Loyalty' singer advised.



Watch the video below:



