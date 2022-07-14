1
Menu
Entertainment

Most of Nigerian artistes are my boys except for Wizkid - Shatta Wale

SHATTA AND WIZKID Shatta Wale and Wizkid

Thu, 14 Jul 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Shatta Wale says he attacks Nigerian artistes to help the next generation of artistes

Shatta Wale calls Burna Boy his friend after a brawl

It hurts that people don't recognise that side of me to help the industry, Shatta Wale says

Charles Nii Armah Junior, popularly known as Shatta Wale, has said he is friends with all the Nigerian artistes except for Wizkid.

According to the self-acclaimed Dancehall artiste on Hitz FM, he isn’t friends with the ‘Essence’ hitmaker because they don’t have a rapport.

Although Shatta at the beginning of the year had a serious brawl with Burna Boy, he listed him as one of the artistes he has good relations with from Nigeria.

“Davido is my guy, Burna Boy is my guy, Dami Crane…it's only Wizkid that I haven't had that rapport with. All the boys that are making waves in Nigeria are my boys, but the little mistake you do around me and I tell you and you don't listen I will shift myself.

“I know how to make money myself too, I’m not the type you won't take seriously. I won't come back again,” he said.

The ‘On God’ artiste also added that industry players should applaud him for building a brand that will benefit the next generation of artists as a result of his brawl with Nigerian acts.

“I have done a lot for this industry that people should appreciate and stop critiquing me because I have built a certain platform for the next generation and the one to come after them.

“It is not that I don’t know what I am doing but sometimes it hurts that we don’t recognize that side of Shatta Wale, but we want to spread the bad side of him to the world,” he said.



ADA/BOG

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
How Amartey Kwei described 3rd Republican MPs
NPP MP hints of ministerial reshuffle after national congress
The Agormanya quintuplets - All you need to know
COVID-19, Russia-Ukraine war affecting Ghana's economy - IMF delegation head
COVID-19, Russia-Ukraine war affecting Ghana's economy - IMF delegation head
Gov't to cancel nursing, teacher trainee allowances – Captain Smart alleges
Ghana could get IMF support by first quarter of 2023 – Report
No one with brains will compile new voters' register for 2024 - Manasseh
Legendary Highlife musician AB Crentsil is dead
Legendary Highlife musician AB Crentsil is dead
Related Articles: