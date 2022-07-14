Most of Nigerian artistes are my boys except for Wizkid - Shatta Wale

Shatta Wale and Wizkid

Charles Nii Armah Junior, popularly known as Shatta Wale, has said he is friends with all the Nigerian artistes except for Wizkid.



According to the self-acclaimed Dancehall artiste on Hitz FM, he isn’t friends with the ‘Essence’ hitmaker because they don’t have a rapport.



Although Shatta at the beginning of the year had a serious brawl with Burna Boy, he listed him as one of the artistes he has good relations with from Nigeria.



“Davido is my guy, Burna Boy is my guy, Dami Crane…it's only Wizkid that I haven't had that rapport with. All the boys that are making waves in Nigeria are my boys, but the little mistake you do around me and I tell you and you don't listen I will shift myself.

“I know how to make money myself too, I’m not the type you won't take seriously. I won't come back again,” he said.



The ‘On God’ artiste also added that industry players should applaud him for building a brand that will benefit the next generation of artists as a result of his brawl with Nigerian acts.



“I have done a lot for this industry that people should appreciate and stop critiquing me because I have built a certain platform for the next generation and the one to come after them.



“It is not that I don’t know what I am doing but sometimes it hurts that we don’t recognize that side of Shatta Wale, but we want to spread the bad side of him to the world,” he said.







