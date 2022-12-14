1
Menu
Entertainment

Most of my hit songs were produced in less than 10 minutes – Master Garzy

MASTER GARZY5.png Mix Master Garzy

Wed, 14 Dec 2022 Source: mynewsgh.com

Benjamin Garzy Mensah professionally known as Mix Master Garzy, a record producer and disc jockey, has revealed how long it takes for him to produce a song.

According to the popular Ghanaian sound engineer, sometimes, he spends as little as five to ten minutes to make beats for artistes once there is a vibe to work with.

He disclosed as reported by MyNewsGh.com: “It doesn’t need to take a long time to produce a song for an artiste, so sometimes it can take like five or ten minutes and I’ll be done playing the beats.

"It can also take like one hour to finish it or sometimes two hours but the vibe at the time is what we work with,” he continued on Kastle FM.

Speaking in an interview with Amansan Krakye, the 34-year-old multiple award-winner was asked how many songs he has produced so far since he started in the year 2008.

“I have to sit down and count the number of songs I have produced so far because when I cast my mind back I have really done a lot in the music industry,” he said on the show.

Source: mynewsgh.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
UK MP of Ghanaian parentage declared bankrupt over £1.7m debt
Sammy Gyamfi goes Biblical amid 'fight' with Opare Addo
Pablo ‘thrashes’ Sam George’s social media warning
Leaked audio tape of Asiedu Nketiah reveals NDC went to court without figures
Ato Essien pleads guilty, convicted on his own plea
NDC Polls: I have no choice; I’ll work with whoever delegates elect – Mahama
Bagbin becoming a tyrant, wants to turn parliament into a palace - Muntaka
Court remands Bukom Banku and his son over stabbing
‘I want to be president for only four years, challenge me’ – Ken Agyapong
Sam George slams US Ambassador to Ghana