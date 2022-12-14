Most of my hit songs were produced in less than 10 minutes – Master Garzy

Mix Master Garzy

Benjamin Garzy Mensah professionally known as Mix Master Garzy, a record producer and disc jockey, has revealed how long it takes for him to produce a song.

According to the popular Ghanaian sound engineer, sometimes, he spends as little as five to ten minutes to make beats for artistes once there is a vibe to work with.



He disclosed as reported by MyNewsGh.com: “It doesn’t need to take a long time to produce a song for an artiste, so sometimes it can take like five or ten minutes and I’ll be done playing the beats.



"It can also take like one hour to finish it or sometimes two hours but the vibe at the time is what we work with,” he continued on Kastle FM.

Speaking in an interview with Amansan Krakye, the 34-year-old multiple award-winner was asked how many songs he has produced so far since he started in the year 2008.



“I have to sit down and count the number of songs I have produced so far because when I cast my mind back I have really done a lot in the music industry,” he said on the show.