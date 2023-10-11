Most pastors are the cause of Ghana’s crisis – Bishop Jesus Ahuofe

Head Pastor of New life Kingdom Chapel International, Bishop Stephen Akwasi

The Head Pastor of New life Kingdom Chapel International, Bishop Stephen Akwasi Appiah popularly known as Jesus Ahuofe has accused most pastors of being the major cause of Ghana’s challenges and crisis.

According to him, most pastors are corrupt and cannot speak good to the face of politicians when they err in Ghana because they fear to lose money when they act as such.



Speaking to Accra FM mid-morning show sit in host, Akua Sonto, he reiterated that the economic challenges Ghana is facing is as a result of the sin some politicians have incurred on the country as a whole and added that it could have only been men of God who could have stood in prayers to avert Ghana from falling into a pit.

“It is sad we are in a country where most Pastors are corrupt and are in sinful acts at their various churches where they sell all kinds of items to extort money from their members knowing very well it’s against the word of God, saying, who then would stand up in prayers for Ghana? If our pastors are acting this way” he said.



He advised Ghanaians to be cautious in their dealings most especially as the country Ghana is no longer safe.