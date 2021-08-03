Most single men are broke, that’s why one woman can date 3 men – Michael Blackson

Hollywood actor cum comedian, Michael Blackson

• Michael Blackson said most single men in Ghana cannot provide the material needs of their girlfriends

• He said some ladies are compelled to date more than one man in order to foot their bills



• The Hollywood actor said most women are ready to serve as 'side chicks' to married men in exchange for money



Hollywood actor cum comedian, Michael Blackson has alleged that most men in Ghana are broke to the extent they cannot secure the needs of their girlfriends.



According to him, such a situation usually results in most women having other ‘rich side men' aside their real boyfriends in order to satisfy their material needs.



He said because most single men in Ghana are broke, women are compelled to be a ‘side chick’ of some 'rich married men.



“Ladies ratio of men to woman in Ghana is 3 to 1, guess why? Bad news ladies, most of the single men in Ghana are broke yes them neegas are lol. Also, the rich men are married so you have two options, you can be a main and only woman to a broke neega or side beech of a rich neega. Hurry up and pick one modasucka,”

It can be recalled that sometime in July 2021, Ghanaian singer Stephanie Benson also disclosed her intentions to hook her daughters with foreign partners because according to her, most single guys in Ghana are short.



"The thing is, when they came to Ghana some of the nice guys we were hanging with were quite short. My daughters are all over 5ft 8in. The tallest one now is 6ft tall. That was the difficulty. I would have been very happy oh. You have no idea," She stated on social media.



Read Michael Blackson's tweets below



