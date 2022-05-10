Most stylish gospel singers who keep it 100

Ghanaian gospel singers

There are notable Ghanaian gospel musicians who define class and decency in their choice of wardrobe.

These ministers of the gospel have a high sense of fashion, reason why they prioritise the looks in their music videos, performances and public appearance.



The entertainment industry can boast of the likes of Diana Hamilton, Empress Gifty, Ohemaa Mercy, Obaapa Christy and Diana Asamoah among the top slayers.



Lady Prempeh, a celebrated gospel musician has explained why Ghanaians have high expectations of singers who minister God's word.



Worshippers are not supposed to have a taste for what critics term 'worldly things'. The reason why most of them, including Diana Asamoah, are called out for wearing makeup or investing in their looks.



"It looks like with gospel, you don't have to show wealth but that's not Christianity. We also do well for ourselves and deserve to hold those Gucci and Channel bags," Lady Prempeh told GhanaWeb at the VGMA 2022.



Gospel musicians known to be fashionable have signed deals with clothing brands and business owners and market their products through their huge social media following as well as their fan base.



Not only do these old and young female singers look good, but their songs have also touched the lives of many and won them several awards.

Below are are the top slayers:



Diana Hamilton







Empress Gifty







Diana Asamoah





Niiella







Obaapa Christy







Ohemaa Mercy







Efe Grace





Ceccy Twum







Celestine Donkor







Amy Newman





Tagoe Sisters







Lady Prempeh



