Most talked about man on the planet - Yul Edochie boasts

Yul Edochie9.png Nigerian Artiste, Yul Edochie

Sat, 7 May 2022 Source: mynigeria.com

Actor and presidential aspirant, Yul Edochie has expressed excitement after been the most talked about celebrity for about two weeks straight.

Weeks ago, Yul Edochie took to his social media page to announce the arrival of his son and second wife to the world.

This news followed several reactions, as many were surprised to know he impregnated his colleague, actress Judy Austin Muoghalu and married her as his second wife.

Days after his announcement, he revealed his intentions to contest the 2023 presidential elections.

On Thursday, May 5, Yul took to his social media to write; "I no go lie. It feels good breaking the Internet.

"Most talked about man on the planet. 2nd week in a row. E dey sweet sha."

