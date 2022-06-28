0
Most women criticize Brazilian Butt Lift because they can’t afford it - Morey Faith

Morey Faith 3 Nigerian Model, Morey Faith

Tue, 28 Jun 2022 Source: mynigeria.com

Nigerian supermodel and actress Faith Morey has stated that most women criticize their fellow women for undergoing Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL) surgery because they can’t afford it.

Morey made this known in a post shared on her Instagram story on Monday, June 27, 2022. According to her, most women talk down on BBL because they can’t afford it.

She added that it is interesting to see that the women who talked down on other women for going under the knife are now doing the same thing.

She wrote: “More women are embracing BBL, and it’s exciting to see that some of them were those who always talked down on other women for going under the knife.

“I've always known that most women talk down on BBL because they can’t afford it. Anyways, before you criticize anything, make sure you have the money and have probably tried it.”

See post below:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Olorisupergal (@olorisupergal)

Source: mynigeria.com
