Mother ‘emotional’ after physically challenged son met Kuami Eugene in Germany

Kuami Eugene And Mother With Son Mother attends Kuami Eugene and KiDi's show with physically challenged son

Mon, 12 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A mother has travelled with her physically challenged son to watch Kuami Eugene and KiDi’s show in Cologne, Germany, and her reaction after meeting Kuami Eugene will leave one emotional.

In a video that was shared by blogger, Zionfelix, the mother, almost in tears, could be heard saying that she was overly joyed to have met the artiste in person.

This was after an unidentified man, clothed in a hoodie and a pair of pants with a man bun, introduced them to the artiste saying “she says she likes your music and came all the way to see you.”

The mother then asked Kuami Eugene for a picture and a video while fidgeting out of excitement beside her physically challenged son confined in a wheelchair.

She tried her best to alert her son that they were meeting her idol before she went in for a hug and kept touching her face looking shocked to have met the self-acclaimed ‘Rock Star’ in person.

Kuami Eugene also looking exhilarated, told the white mother that he was more than happy to take millions of pictures and videos with her and her son, including a documentary if they wanted any.

This was after the award-winning artiste had delivered an exceptional performance on stage with a female fan.

Kuami Eugene and KiDi are currently touring 10 cities in Europe to perform their hit singles and to connect with their fans outside of Ghana.

KiDi and Kuami Eugene have so far performed in two cities with eight more to go with their turn table man, DJ Vyrusky and live band, The Afro Harmony Band.

They will be performing in Vienna, Munich, Cologne, Berlin, Amsterdam, Rotterdam, Copenhagen, Oslo, Stockholm, and Hamburg.

