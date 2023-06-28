0
Menu
Entertainment

Movie producers, directors forced us to endorse NPP in 2016 – Christiana Awuni

Christiana Awuni 1 E1662736067538 Kumawood actress, Christiana Awuni

Wed, 28 Jun 2023 Source: mynewsgh.com

Ghanaian movie star, Christiana Awuni, has revealed how she was forcefully coerced into endorsing the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the 2016 elections.

Speaking in a video seen by MyNewsGh.com’s Amansan Krakye, the actress said producers and directors warned to sideline her if she doesn’t comply.

“In 2016 some people coerced us forcefully to endorse NPP unwillingly which were our producers and movie directors,” she disclosed.

She revealed “They cautioned us that woe betide anyone who will join NDC or endorse their candidate, they won’t work with you. So we had to comply and follow their instructions because that’s the only job we do to feed ourselves and apart from acting we don’t have another job doing if they don’t cast us in their movies anymore.

Asked whether the decision has influenced positive results and also about the whereabouts of the said producers, she said,

“We had to force ourselves to do it by all means but now we don’t know the whereabouts of those producers and now we don’t care whatever they decide to do next.

“Even if the movie directors and producers want they can now go burn the sea it doesn’t bother us any longer because we’re now on our own going forward,” she said

Source: mynewsgh.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
500 soldiers deployed in addition to police to Assin North - NDC MP alleges
Assin North goes to the polls today
Owusu Bempah slams ‘ungrateful’ Victor Kusi Boateng
Maadwoa’s friend slam critics at her funeral
Assin North by-election: NPP leads NDC by 1.1% - Poll
Mahama leads NDC's final rally; Duffuor, Haruna, Sam George deployed
Akufo-Addo meets Akua Donkor at NPP rally in Assin North
Akufo-Addo slams Mahama over attack on Judiciary
Granting Gyakye Quayson's prayer would be 'discriminatory'- Dame to court
Court of Appeal exonerates judge dismissed over Anas' judicial exposé