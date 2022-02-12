Movie production is rewarding - Yvonne Nelson

Yvonne Nelson discusses why she sued TV channel

Ghanaian actress and movie producer, Yvonne Nelson has disclosed that her newfound passion - movie production - has been rewarding.



Speaking in an interview on ‘Daybreak Hitz’ on Hitz FM, she said in Pidgin English, “Cash dey inside o. Abi me I start keep, I start 2010.”



For several years, the movie industry stayed dormant until 2022, some analysts have argued.

Before the movie industry started taking production seriously this year, the actress had taken to Twitter to rant about the lack of attitude her colleagues show when called upon to act.



According to Yvonne, she has had enough from her people, adding that she will no longer tolerate any unprofessional behaviour when it comes to working with a crew.



"Honestly! I'm tired! Our people aren’t serious! #shame #movieindustry #crew," the actress wrote in a post-dated November 28, 2021.



Yvonne rose to fame when she starred in the Ghanaian-Nigerian drama, Princess Tyra and rose to fame in 2007.



In the movie, she played the role of a princess betrothed to a prince who did not love her in return.