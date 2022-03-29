0
Movie roles: Fred Amugi details importance of research

Amugi 1 696x464 Fred Amugi

Tue, 29 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Actors entreated to research

Fred Amugi discloses how he's able to play roles perfectly

Veteran actor honoured

Fred Amugi has urged actors to properly research movie roles in order to execute such roles perfectly and effortlessly.

The veteran actor is quoted by Asaaseradio.com to have said on Asaase Radio’s Vinyl Conversation on Saturday that he always researches the character he plays.

“You need to put certain experiences together and be innovative and come out with something creative to impress the director. I do a lot of research when I’m playing a professional role,” he said.

“Personally, when I play the role of a medical doctor, I speak to my doctor friends and ask them certain things doctors say and don’t say and under what circumstances they say certain things including norms and etiquettes of the profession and certain words we are not supposed to use on patients,” the veteran added.

He continued: “I want to encourage actors to do research on every role given, it makes you a better actor and never be satisfied with your last production. When you are rehearsing a role and you don’t see the character you are playing, it means you are not doing your job well, such analysis helps you to break a leg.”

Fred Amugi started his movie career in drama and documentary from 1970 until 1985 when he starred in his premier movie “Opinto”.

His first international role came in 2005 when he played the character Kwame Attakora in the BBC drama Holby City. He has subsequently starred in several movies including ‘Broken Mirror’, ‘Beasts of No Nation’, ‘Game Plan’, ‘Nyame Bekyere 1&2’, ‘The Cursed Ones’, ‘That Day’, and ‘Menua Paa Nie’.

His laurels include Best Actor (Accra Film Festival, 1994) and Ghana National Award for Acting (Order of the Volta, Civil Division, 2008).

