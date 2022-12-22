Mozama Disco: Black Sherif brilliantly execute maiden concert, gains high rating from fans

Rapper Black Sherif

Black Sherif gave his all and delivered an exceptional performance at his maiden concert dubbed Mozama Disco which came off on Wednesday, December 21.

Fans had the time of their lives as they enjoyed the back-to-back performance from the headline artiste, Black Sherrif.



Also, popular faces in the music scene took turns to perform for the wild crowd.



The likes of KiDi, Cina Souls, Gyakie, La Meme Gang, Fameye, Lasmid, and Wendy Shay entertained the hundreds of youth and music lovers who graced Mozama Disco.



GhanaWeb cameras caught up with fans who gave reasons for choosing Mozama Disco out of the many concerts happening in Ghana this December.



Ghana's award-winning rapper, Black Sherif, was given credit for organizing a show that recorded little or no casualties. Also, persons who spoke to our reporter, Paula Amma Broni, gave credit to organizers for investing in the show and prioritizing their safety.

Speaking to GhanaWeb, Black Sherif, thanked his fans whom he termed as a family for "pulling up" to his event and assured them of a return of Mozama Disco.



The parents of Blacko were present at the show to witness his live performance.



Watch Blacko's performance below below:



