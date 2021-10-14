Mr Beautiful jabbed over LGBTQ+ comments

Clement Bonney also known as 'Mr Beautiful'

Source: ghpage

Social media users have voiced out their displeasure over comments made by Ghanaian actor Clement Bonney popularly known as Mr. Beautiful concerning the legalization of LGBTQ in the country.

They have expressed their anger at the comic actor for stating that gays and lesbians should be allowed to function freely and face the consequences alone.



One can recall that in an interview that went viral on social media, Mr. Beautiful asserted that members of the LGBTQ community should be granted their wish.



“I’m not gay but if someone wants to be one why not allow him or her? If someone thinks that being gay is what makes him or her comfortable, then why not. God has created a natural means through which a man and woman should enjoy sex but if some people do not prefer that, then it’s their choice. If that’s what they want, let’s allow them but they will suffer the consequences later,” those were his exact words.



But reacting to his comments, some social media users hurled insults at him and advised him to keep his comments to himself.



Some have also questioned his motive for making passing such a comment adding that he is an advocate for the gay community.

