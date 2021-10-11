Mr Beautiful reveals why Big Akwes & other Kumawood actors hate LilWin

For some time now, some actors within the Kumawood movie industry have levelled numerous accusations and allegations at Kwadwo Nkansah, popularly known as LilWin for been one of the reasons their industry collapsed with the recent one being Big Akwes.

Well, legendary actor and a close pal of LilWin, Clement Bonney, popularly known as Mr Beautiful has debunked the claims made by these actors.



Speaking in an interview with Sammy Kay on the Go online show, Mr Beautiful asserted that these accusations by the likes of Big Akwes and others are borne out of hatred for LilWin.



According to him, those who make these baseless claims even struggle before they act and sees the talent of the “Weezy Empire” boss as a threat.

He added that, players within the Kumawood fraternity are fond of bringing their own people down and perhaps Big Akwes' reason for his recent attacks on Lilwin is due to the fact that LilWin refused to offer him accommodation at his house when he requested, hence his recent rants.



