Mr. Beautiful's affiliation with NDC stopped me using his picture on my posters – Movie Producer explains

Mr. Beautiful and Famous

Ghanaian actor Clement Bonney popularly known as Mr. Beautiful's political affiliation with the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) made me not to use his picture on the posters of my recent ‘galamsey’ movie, producer Famous has explained.

In addition, he explained it was his Marketing strategy to help Mr. Beautiful's movie career to last longer without any disturbance from other movie producers of blacklisting him.



This comes after Mr. Beautiful was seen quarrelling at the Silverbird Cinema during the premiere of the galamsey movie which starred Nana Ama Mcbrown, John Dumelo, among others.



According to him, he felt disrespected when he realized the commercial fliers did not have his image, during the producer’s media tour and on the day of the premiere.



Explaining the rationale behind the motive in an interview on Okay FM’s ‘Best Entertainment Show’ hosted by Halifax Ansah-Addo, producer of the movie, Director Famous said, the decision to take Mr. Beautiful picture from his poster has nothing to do with promotional purposes for the movie.



“The fight between myself and Mr Beautiful happened. It happened because when he watched the movie, he realized we did a good job but he did not find himself on the poster. Then I told him that the posters have been out for a very long time but you didn't call me to complain.”

He added, “it’s my market strategy because I want people to go to the cinema and watch what Beautiful can do...No because Beautiful has a problem with politics. Ghana is not going to accept it because of the past thing that is there so I decided that I will hide him although they've seen pictures and videos. I decided I will hide him so people don’t think it's politics.



“When we were doing the movie they said NDC has given me money to produce a movie because John Dumelo was an MP in the film and Beautiful was a lead Character in the film.”



Director Famous believes that Ghanaians’ behaviour towards the political choices of celebrities continues to be a bane to the development of the country’s film industry.



“This is why Ghana is not moving forward, we bring politics into everything” he further indicated.