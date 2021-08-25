Mr. Dei wins creative MC of the year award at ACAFEST ‘21

MC, Mr. David Dei-Awuku

Source: Nana Adjoa Hagan, Contributor

Mr. David Dei-Awuku, popularly known as Mr. Dei, is a modern sensation in the events industry today. Known by many as the True Professional MC, He is also a social media sensation and influencer. He is also the brain behind the popular Comedy Show “Friday PunDay” on IGTV, a bi-weekly Comedy Show for dry jokes which has caught on amongst young people on diverse social media platforms.

Mr. Dei began his now budding MC career back in 2017 and set himself apart with his creative content and professional MC services supplied to clients. His clients always walk away very content with his services and always recommend him to others as seen in his Client Feedback Videos on his social media pages.



After just five (5) years as an MC, he was nominated for and won the prestigious Creative MC of the Year Award at the just-ended Africa Creative Awards Festival 2021. It was a very competitive category with other top MCs namely Kabutey Ocansey, MC Benedictus and George Bannerman.



The Africa Creative Awards Festival is an event organized by Global Ovations, producers of the Global Fashion Week, and Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week, Kigali. The event was held on Saturday, August 21, 2021 at the Ovations Hub in West Legon.



In his acceptance speech, Mr. Dei dedicated his first-ever award to all creatives who were yet to be recognized for their works. He added, “Your time is coming”.

Mr. Dei has been the host of more than Two Hundred (200) events; including Weddings, Birthday Parties, Naming Ceremonies and Corporate Events. He also runs a MasterClass dubbed "Mr. Dei - Masterclass", where he shares his experiences in Entrepreneurship & Public Speaking. The class is targeted at Up & Coming MCs and Entrepreneurs.



He has been married to his University Sweetheart for almost five (5) years and together, they have two (2) children.



Watch out for this True Professional MC at your next event. With what we have seen so far, we know this is just the beginning of greatness.