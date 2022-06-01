Mr Drew, Fameye, Akwaboah, others to rock African Most Beautiful USA

This year’s edition comes off on Saturday, July 23 on the Yacht Cornucopia Majesty, New York.

With anticipation and excitement growing ahead of the second edition of the African Most Beautiful USA pageant, organizers Abofrem Area Foundation have announced performers for the big night.

Few weeks after auditions and revealing of finalists for this year’s African Most Beautiful USA pageant, the organizers have announced a strong line up of Artistes to entertain guests on the night of the finals.



The line up includes back to back Hitmaker and performer Mr. Drew, 2022 Ghana Music Awards winners Fameye and Akwaboah as well as comic actor and entertainer Kwadwo Nkansah, popularly known as Lil Win.



Highlife music lovers are not left out as singer Dada KD grabs a spot on the big stage. Musician Borax will be taking us back with some of our favourite old tunes as well.

Organizers have promised patrons a surprise Act to climax a great night of rich African culture, music and entertainment.



The African Most beautiful USA pageant is an annual event in the United States aimed at promoting the rich African culture, values and music in the diaspora.



