Mr Drew brings the ‘Good Vibes’ to the people of Mallam-Gbawe at #SeleeyConcert22

Mr Drew

As the saying goes, “Go where the good vibes are”. On Saturday, 26th November, 2022, The Kokroko park at Mallam-Gbawe was active with gobsmacking performances from many Ghanaian artistes who brought their good vibes as it hosted the second edition of Mr. Drew’s annual Seleey concert. The Seleey concert seeks to bring premium entertainment to the doorstep of the people of Mallam-Gbawe.

The ‘S3k3’, ‘Mood’ and ‘This year’ hit maker decided on Mallam as the place to host the concert as that is where he spent his middle childhood and Adolescent development years. With an estimated 5000 patrons in attendance, artistes took turns to thrill the audience with electrifying performances in the form of music and dance. Upcoming artistes were given the chance to open the show by taking turns to perform their songs so they can be discovered by patrons who may never have heard of them. Priority was given to the talents from the Mallam-Gbawe neighbourhood. A mini Talent Show dubbed “Mallam’s got talent” was organised to pick these talents.



Then came the time when the man of the night; Mr. Drew, mounted the stage to Deliver jaw dropping performances of his hit songs laced with enthralling dance moves with his dancers. Other artiste like KiDi, Kuami Eugene, Sista Afia, Kelvynboy, Fameye, Laruso, King Maaga, Legendary FBS, Keche, Scott Evans and many others joined him on stage to make the night more memorable for patrons.



Highlight



Surprise appearances were made by Sarkodie, Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale who joined Medikal and Mr Drew on stage. These Top acts each Joined Mr. Drew to perform songs they’ve collaborated on as well as some of their own classic hit songs. The event was produced by Deeplive Africa (Management of Mr. Drew) and powered by Twitch house marketing and was telecast live on HD Plus Channel 114.



Social Responsibility

As a brand influencer for Malta Guinness Ghana, Mr. Drew partnered with them on the morning of the concert day as part of their national plastic clean up and awareness campaign to rid the environs of Mallam-Gbawe of plastic waste.



Speaking to the Press after the clean-up exercise, Mr. Drew said he had been working with Malta Guinness for a while and he wanted to do something different with the Seleey Concert this year hence partnering with them on their plastic drive campaign. He further reiterated the plastics that were collected will be recycled as a way of keeping the environment clean.



Residents who participated in the clean-up exercise were put in groups to embark on the plastic collection in the neighbourhood. The group that returned with the most plastics which was adjudged by weighing were declared winners and were rewarded accordingly. Volunteers were treated to refreshment with Malta Guinness while they engaged, danced and took pictures with Mr. Drew. They were hosted at the palace of the Chief of Gbawe.



The campaign which is Community-focused was established to effect attitudinal change and to ensure communities are equipped with the right information and message to support the effort to inculcate the habit of collecting plastics for recycling and remodeling as well as to constantly keep their environment clean.



An exciting part of this campaign is that leadership in communities who participate will be engaged to explore the setting up of plastic collection centres where community members can send their segregated plastics for incentives.