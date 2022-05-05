0
Mr Drew confesses to deceiving a lady

Thu, 5 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Mr Drew makes a bold confession

Young singer speaks about his love life

Mr Drew claims to have crush on Cina Soul

Popular Radio presenter, Nana Romeo was shocked by a confession made by Ghanaian singer, Mr Drew in his studio on Thursday, May 5.

In a question-and-answer section on his show, Drew was asked to spill out his recent lies.

The ‘Dayana’ crooner without mincing words stated that he has cajoled a certain lady into believing that he is madly in love with her.

Throwing more light on his ordeal, KiDi said the latest lie was when he said 'I love you' although he didn't mean his words.

Persons who were in the studio as well as listeners who were tuned in couldn't believe their ears.

The 26-year-old singer explained that he wasn't sure if the lady in question is aware of his true feelings towards her adding that he has a mad crush on singer Cina Soul.

Many have argued that people in the entertainment circles find it difficult to stick to one lover due to the number of women and men they come in contact with in the line of work. Dating a celebrity can sometimes be stressful!

Watch the video below:

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
