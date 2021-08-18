Mr Drew once offered to sell his car for our music project – Kaywa

Ghanaian singer, Mr Drew

• Kaywa has described Mr. Drew as a passionate and selfless musician

• He said Drew once offered to sacrifice his luxury for the entire record label



• The singer is currently signed under Kaywa’s Highly Spiritual label



Popular Ghanaian music producer, Kaywa, has recounted an instance where Mr. Drew once offered to sell his car to fund a project they were once working on.



Describing the act as selfless, the Highly Spiritual boss said he was touched by Mr. Drew’s gesture because the project was intended to support the entire record label and not just himself.



Kaywa said the gesture went a long way to prove Mr. Drew’s dedication to the music business.

“I believe in all of them and Mr Drew proved himself. There was a time that we were hard on cash and Mr Drew has a small car and he was ready to sell the car so we put in the work. Not for himself but the Highly Spiritual project. He had lots of passion with the job… he was like me,” he stated in an interview with AdomTV monitored by GhanaWeb.



“There were times that I’ll say I’m tired and I want to give up. He’ll call me in the morning and remind me that I can do it. He reminds me of the sort of passion I had when I was an upcoming music producer,” he added.



Meanwhile, Mr. Drew is currently promoting his first studio album titled ‘The Alpha’.



