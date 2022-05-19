0
Menu
Entertainment

Mr. Drew reveals why he went bald

79A3BF1A 713D 4528 B86F E86EDAC58F43.jpeg?fit=954%2C738&ssl=1 Mr. Drew

Thu, 19 May 2022 Source: etvghana.com

Award-winning highlife and afrobeat musician, Mr. Drew, has disclosed why he chose to go bald.

According to him, a few people were going bald while a lot of others were wearing braids and afro, hence, his decision to be unique by going bald.

Speaking to Kojo Manuel on Y107.9FM’s Dryve of Your LyfeShow, he said, “If you look around, everyone is doing Rasta so I also decided to do ‘Sakora’. It’s just a few people that have the back and bowed cut, and if you watch around everyone has the long hair and the punk”.

He however noted that if he wants to grow his hair again it will not be an issue and will be easy for him to do so.

Talking about how he maintains it he stated that, all he does is shave it himself with a shaving stick whenever he feels it’s growing.

Mr. Drew added that most people assume it is easy to keep a bald head but he disagrees with it.

“It’s not easy because your hair is literally growing every two days so to maintain a bald cut, you have been shaving it daily,” he mentioned.

Source: etvghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Sacked PPA boss clears millions from his ‘frozen’ bank accounts - Reports
John Paintsil's rise to fame with photos of wife and children
Five Ghanaian players who could light up the World Cup
Mother of late Kumawood actor speaks
Mob pounces on customer as 'koko' seller's phone rings in his pocket
How Ashgold president Kwaku Frimpong lost his Lamborghini to betting in 2018
Are you trying to reverse the curse? - Fans question Man City's Yaya Toure love
How a Ghanaian player was sacked by Italian club for engaging in juju
British High Commissioner speaks on Barker-Vormawor’s arrest
Slept at cemetery, bath with water from dead bodies - Nii Lante shares juju story