Mr Drew’s sultry picture gets social media talking

Andrews Commey Otoo known in the showbiz circles as Mr Drew has shocked fans with his new look.



In an Instagram post shared by the ‘This Year’ artiste, he has stated that he will be anyone's Santa after he shared three pictures of himself in three different sensual poses.



“I go be your SANTA,” he captioned the post.



In the three different pictures by the artiste, he drew attention to the fact that he had dyed his beard blonde while looking sexy in a shirtless photo.

Meanwhile, the half-naked picture matched a pair of black pants lowered below his hip with a pair of silver chains around his neck and dark glasses to complement the ‘sugar daddy’ impression the artiste communicated.



Some celebrities who couldn't hold their horses shared their thoughts on the post.



Actress Niki Samonas commented “Gat dammit” with three love emojis while TV3’s Cookie Tee with five fire emoji’s said, “I love thissssssssss .”



Award-winning DJ, DJ Mensah added, “Smh this guy … I taya you. I swear”.



