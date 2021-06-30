0
Mr. Drew voted best performer at 22nd edition of VGMA

Mr Drew 78.png Ghanaian Musician, Mr. Drew

Ghanaian singer and songwriter Mr. Drew by a huge margin has been voted as the best performer at the just ended Ghana Music Awards.

The ‘Mood’ singer and hit-maker on the night was crowned the Best New Artist which to many was well deserved.

The Highly Spiritual signed singer who also doubles as a great dancer did not just flex his singing abilities but also reminded Ghanaians he once was a dancer with his performance.

Social media reactions and polls show the singer was easily the best performer on the night.



