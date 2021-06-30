Mr. Drew voted best performer at 22nd edition of VGMA

Ghanaian Musician, Mr. Drew

Ghanaian singer and songwriter Mr. Drew by a huge margin has been voted as the best performer at the just ended Ghana Music Awards.

The ‘Mood’ singer and hit-maker on the night was crowned the Best New Artist which to many was well deserved.



The Highly Spiritual signed singer who also doubles as a great dancer did not just flex his singing abilities but also reminded Ghanaians he once was a dancer with his performance.



Social media reactions and polls show the singer was easily the best performer on the night.





Herhh this be the performance Mr Drew put up at the VGMAs? Guy is a star — Magnus (@py_appiah) June 28, 2021

I am enjoying Mr Drew's performance???????????????????? Real talent right there #VGMA22 pic.twitter.com/VUxcfGh4Aj — Ama Cromwell (@cromwell_ama) June 26, 2021

