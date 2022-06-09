0
Menu
Entertainment

Mr Eazi features fiancée Temi Otedola for the first time in new music video

Mr Eazi Temi Otedola Temi Otedola with Mr Eazi

Thu, 9 Jun 2022 Source: mynigeria.com

Nigerian music star Mr Eazi announcement about his upcoming music project dubbed 'Legalize' which would be released on Friday, June 10, 2022, has caused a buzz on social media.

The musician announced the news on Instagram, where he also revealed the artwork for the upcoming song.

Mr. Eazi's soon-to-be wife and millionaire daughter Temi Otedola will appear in the music video for the first time, making it even more remarkable.

“The Wait is Over!! #Album Coming, I present to you all the Art piece for my 1st single Titled #Legalize in collaboration with @aureilbessan out Friday 10th June” he wrote.

Photos from behind the scene of the official music video where Mr Eazi proposed to his fiancée Temi in Venice also emerged online and fans and lovers could not get enough.

Many of Mr Eazi’s fans and followers have taken to social media to hail him as they anticipate the release of the new song.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by emPawa (@empawaafrica)

Source: mynigeria.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Confusion rocks NDC over Duffour’s Ahotor project
Captain Smart slams Adom-Otchere
Williams brothers hang out with their grand parents in Ghana
Thomas Partey changes name to Yakubu after marrying Muslim Moroccan girlfriend
GFA begins process to switch nationality of Odoi, Nketiah, Inaki Williams
5 Ghanaian players set for big money moves
Ghana deports Nigerien beggars on the streets of Accra
Kwesi Pratt ‘tackles’ Paul Adom Otchere
MP, others charge IGP over LGBTQ+ billboard on Tema Motorway
'Ex-gratia is a lexicon not in the Constitution' – Inusah Fuseini