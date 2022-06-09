Mr Eazi features fiancée Temi Otedola for the first time in new music video

Temi Otedola with Mr Eazi

Nigerian music star Mr Eazi announcement about his upcoming music project dubbed 'Legalize' which would be released on Friday, June 10, 2022, has caused a buzz on social media.

The musician announced the news on Instagram, where he also revealed the artwork for the upcoming song.



Mr. Eazi's soon-to-be wife and millionaire daughter Temi Otedola will appear in the music video for the first time, making it even more remarkable.



“The Wait is Over!! #Album Coming, I present to you all the Art piece for my 1st single Titled #Legalize in collaboration with @aureilbessan out Friday 10th June” he wrote.

Photos from behind the scene of the official music video where Mr Eazi proposed to his fiancée Temi in Venice also emerged online and fans and lovers could not get enough.



Many of Mr Eazi’s fans and followers have taken to social media to hail him as they anticipate the release of the new song.



