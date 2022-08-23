Mr. Eazi gets two Grammys certifications

Nigerian singer, Mr. Eazi

Popular singer Oluwatosin Oluwole Ajibade, professionally known as Mr. Eazi has been double certified by the Grammys.

The Ghana-based singer received two Grammy certifications from the recording academy for his contribution to two projects that won awards.



The singer recently got engaged to Temi Otedola, daughter of billionaire business mogul, Femi Otedola.



He played key collaboration and songwriting roles on Angelique Kidjo’s ‘Mother Nature’ and Major Lazer’s ‘Music Is A Weapon (Reloaded).’



The singer’s contribution to Major Lazer’s album was in the form of a composer while his contribution to Kidjo’s album’ was in the capacity of a featured artiste as he is on one of the songs.

He took to his social media page to share the news while posting photos of the certifications he received.



Angelique Kidjo’s ‘Mother Nature won a Grammy award for Best Global Music Album.



Major Lazer’s ‘Music Is A Weapon (Reloaded)’ received the Grammy award for Best Dancehall/Electronic Music Album.



