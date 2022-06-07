1
Mr. Eazi graduates from Harvard University

Mr Eazi23.jpeg Musician, Mr. Eazi

Tue, 7 Jun 2022 Source: myxyzonline.com

Oluwatosin Ajibade, better known by his stage name Mr. Eazi, has graduated from Harvard University.

Weeks after proposing to his lover in a romantic setting with a sparkly view of London’s English city, the empawa label boss has graduated from Harvard Business School with a master's degree in arts.

He has successfully completed his Business of Entertainment, Media, and Sports course to broaden the scope of his career.

He took to his social media platform to share his signed and sealed certificate to announce his enviable feat.

His latest certificate comes after he bagged a Degree at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology where he studied mechanical engineering.

