Mr. Eazi receives €1000 as engagement gift from doctor

Mr Eazi Temi 78 Mr. Eazi engages his longtime girlfriend, Temi Otedola

Thu, 14 Apr 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Mr. Eazi’s doctor pleasantly surprises him

Mr. Eazi engages longtime girlfriend, Temi Otedola

News of Mr. Eazi’s engagement to his longtime girlfriend goes viral

Congratulatory messages are pouring in, in both monetary forms and as goodwill messages for Nigerian singer, Oluwatosin Ajibade, popularly known as ‘Mr. Eazi’.

On Sunday, April 10, 2022, Mr. Eazi proposed to his girlfriend, Temi Otedola, and this was captured in an 18-second video shared on Twitter.

In the said video which has since gone viral, Mr. Eazi was captured on his knees at a beautiful scenery in a foreign country while placing a ring on the finger of billionaire Femi Otedola’s daughter.

Scores of individuals including celebrities and Mr. Otedola have since extended their congratulatory messages to the couple.

But in the latest development, Mr. Eazi’s personal doctor has transferred an amount of €1000 as an engagement gift to the singer.

Out of excitement, he took to social media to provide screenshot evidence with the caption;

“My doctor just sent me a soft €1000 engagement gift. Hehehe. be like my doctor.”

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
