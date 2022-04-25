0
Mr Eazi's fiancée flaunts engagement ring in new photo

Temi Otedola White 3.png Nigerian actress, Temi Otedola

Mon, 25 Apr 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Mr Eazi and Temi are engaged

Temi wears her engagement ring with pride

Mr Eazi and his girlfriend set to marry

Actress and movie producer, Temi Otedola on Monday, shared a photo of herself rocking the huge diamond ring from her fiance, Mr Eazi.

It is her first photo on social media after her engagement to the singer who popped the question earlier in April after almost 4 years of dating.

The love birds are expected to pull off one of the biggest weddings in Nigeria, however, dates of the union are yet to be announced but fans are anticipating the wedding to be filled with glitz and glamour as lots of stars and dignitaries will be in attendance.

Temi, the daughter of Nigerian billionaire, Femi Otedola, in her post, was captured in a white long dress and Bantu braids where she announced the date for her next movie premiere.

The stunning photo of Temi has attracted several reactions with many praising her radiating beauty.

See Temi's photo below:





View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Temiloluwa Otedola (@temiotedola)

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
