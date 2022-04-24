Mr Eazi serenades fiancee at 'Trace Live with King Promise'

Mr. Eazi and his fiancée, Temi Otedola

It turned out to be a romantic moment when Mr. Eazi grabbed the microphone from Ghanaian singer, King Promise who was the star of the night to serenade his lover, Temi Otedola, at the Trace Live with King Promise held at Terra Kulture, Victoria Island, Lagos, penultimate Thursday.

Eazi, who had attended the show with his billionaire’s-daughter fiancée was called upon to light up the event with his musical prowess. He left the crowd screaming in joy when he directed his performance to Temi as he sang his collaboration with King Promise ‘Odo’ to her.



Mr. Eazi and Temi Otedola who were seated in the front row to enjoy the scintillating performance by his Ghanaian counterpart who sure didn’t disappoint with his stagecraft while consistently churning out hit songs had no choice when Promise requested that he joined him to perform their collaboration.



Prior to the musical performance, the audience was treated to a stand-up comedy session by comedian Pencil who cheered up the audience ahead of the main gig.



Speaking on King Promise’ performance, the Managing Director, Trace Anglophone West Africa, Sam Onyemelukwe said, “ King Promise thrilled the crowd; any artiste that has hit songs like King Promise who’s done amazing collaborations with Wizkid, and with few hits like that people can flow with your music. Sometimes when there is so much great music out there, they (fans) may not know the artiste and King Promise gave it to them and people were singing along and he had a host of new fans.

“What prompted the decision to host King Promise for the Trace Live was the fact that although Nigerian artistes dominate the African music scene through Afrobeats there are incredible talents in other regions who are stars within their own rights.







“Many of them have broken through to become just as big as our biggest stars. Think of Diamond Platnumz, Sauti Soul, AKA, Jozi and the list goes on and on. Let’s talk about French Africa; Fali Ipupa, Maître Gims who is even bigger than all of us but the decision to do this and host King Promise was because we want to showcase to everybody and Nigerians the star power, the talent and the genius that resides in other regions and to cross-promote he said.



“You know we are lucky to have fifty channels in Africa, so while we play Nigerians to Nigerians, let’s just sprinkle in some from Trace Jama –our Ghanaian brothers, some from Trace Musical our Ethiopian channel, some from Trace Mziki our Eastern channel and so on. One of the ones that we don’t have in the plans is Trace Kitiko our channel for Congo. I love Congolese music and we love it in the office here so we are hoping that we will be able to bring some Congolese rumba,” Onyemelukwe added.