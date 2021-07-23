Mr. Frank features Strongman on new single, ‘Choobi'

Source: Mohammed Muhi-Deen, contributor

Budding Singer Mr. Frank is out with a new song and visuals titled ‘Choobi’ featuring award winning rapper Strongman; directed by KobbyShots.

Signed to Johnmaze Records, Mr. Frank has been producing back-to-back bangers and this one certainly is one of more to come. Professing to his lover the affection He has for her made him leave his player days, Mr. Frank sings his heart out to woo his dear one.



Shot in a loving scene with smiles of love beaming on the faces of the characters and the artists, the video has a refreshing look and good chemistry with lovely scenes.



‘Choobi’ which is a jargon for ‘toy’ or ‘doll’ talks about how love has turned him into an inanimate creature just responding to her commands and wishes. When the love is right and genuine, one becomes a fool to the command of a partner.

Rapper Strongman comes in with a powerful verse assuring his woman to forget what naysayers say and focus on the love between them. Known for his dynamism and ability to suit every genre, the rapper certainly delivers beautifully on this new piece.



Song produced by Apya.



