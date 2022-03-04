Mr Ibu breaks down in tears on video call with newly married daughter

Mr Ibu an daughter

The bond daughters share with their fathers is a strong one and popular comic actor, Mr Ibu recently proved the saying.

The actor's daughter Jasmine recently tied the knot with her mystery lover after just two months of dating.



In a video sighted on Instagram, the movie veteran hopped on a video call with his newly married daughter who was relaying something to him with so much excitement.



Ibu who started the conversation with a huge smile on his face could not hold back his emotions as he broke into tears and covered his face with his hand.

