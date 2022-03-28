Mr Ibu denies soliciting for funds; claims he can walk

Mr Ibu

Nigerian Actor John Okafor popularly known as Mr Ibu has denied soliciting for funds.

Mr. Ibu is currently receiving treatment over an undisclosed ailment at Zenith Medical and Kidney Centre, Abuja.



There were reports that the ailing actor was soliciting for funds to support his health.



But in a video which has since gone viral the actor denied the claim.



“Some people have sold me like this, they don’t even want to hear from me, all they do is to sell me free of charge to the devil, it won’t work, God has raised me up. I am not going anywhere to beg anybody for money, I am not saying that all my friends who are supposed to pay me a visit and give me cannot give me, they can give me; no problem but it is not as critical as they are saying, so anybody whose business is to criticize my sickness, they should stop.”



He, however, asked his friends not to stop giving him money when they visit him at the hospital.

Mr Ibu is one of Nigeria’s prolific comic characters; his acting prowess earned him the name ‘Mr Ibu’. Mr Ibu.











