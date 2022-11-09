0
Menu
Entertainment

Mr Ibu’s daughter pregnant with twins

Mr Ibu And Daughter Mr Ibu's daughter and husband expecting twins

Wed, 9 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Jasmine, the daughter of popular actor Mr. Ibu, has revealed she’s expecting twins with her husband.

According to a yabaleftonline.com report, Jasmine rejoiced as she announced the 9th month of living happily as a married woman while appreciating her husband for moving to Nigeria from America to be with her.

Mr. Ibu’s daughter added that she has taken seed and is expecting twin babies soon.

Earlier this year, Jasmine Chioma Okafor tied the knot with her husband, whom she met on Tiktok after knowing each other for only two months.

In some pictures on Instagram, Jasmine was seen in what looked like a light blue gown, flaunting her wedding ring.

In an accompanying video, the couple were seen kissing while family and friends who graced the occasion watched on.

Mr Ibu’s daughter pregnant with twins

Jasmine, the daughter of popular actor Mr. Ibu, has revealed she’s expecting twins with her husband.

According to a yabaleftonline.com report, Jasmine rejoiced as she announced the 9th month of living happily as a married woman while appreciating her husband for moving to Nigeria from America to be with her.

Mr. Ibu’s daughter added that she has taken seed and is expecting twin babies soon.

Earlier this year, Jasmine Chioma Okafor tied the knot with her husband, whom she met on Tiktok after knowing each other for only two months.

In some pictures on Instagram, Jasmine was seen in what looked like a light blue gown, flaunting her wedding ring.

In an accompanying video, the couple were seen kissing while family and friends who graced the occasion watched on.

ADA/BOG

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Adwoa Safo is back to help save Ofori-Atta from censure vote – Suhuyini claims
Lawyers for Anas react to testifying without mask 'ruling'
Presby Moderator 'explains' Akufo-Addo’s famous quote
Akufo-Addo's economic 'stupidity' taking Ghana nowhere - Prof. Hanke
Bullgod sues Shatta Wale for defamation
How Nunoo-Mensah was prevented from speaking to Akufo-Addo
Otto Addo's possible 26-man Black Stars squad for 2022 World Cup
How Tolon MP fraudulently used Master Card of Cameroonian to purchase items
Anas to premiere new galamsey investigation on Nov 14
Economic crisis: Will Ghanaians vote for you- Delay asks Kwabena Agyepong